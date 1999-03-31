CEO of Love

Move over Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan: Online romances aren’t just a creation of Hollywood. Bill Schreiner and his Love Team at America Online handle about 4 million page views per day. But running Love@AOL, the most popular romance destination in cyberspace, isn’t all matchmaking fun. Dating has become serious business: Singles are looking for nothing less than their one true love. And Schreiner’s job is to help them in their search.

What’s different about love on the Net?

The Net has added the advantage of instant, 24-hours-a-day technology to the ritual of exchanging love letters.

How has the new economy changed the dating ritual?

People in their early twenties work very long hours — and as a result, they’re very careful about how they spend their free time. Online, you can meet five or six potential matches in an evening; on a date, you’ll meet only one. By setting standards before you begin dating, you can weed out the duds.

What are your cupid qualifications?

I’ve been married for 14 years, and I’m crazy about my wife. There’s nothing I’d rather do than spend time with her. When I’m with her, I feel complete. And people want that kind of connection.