Mindspring Does a Mind-Flip

You know what Internet companies look like, right? Explosive growth — often at the expense of service. Cool technology — often at the expense of reliability. Big investments — often at the expense of profit.

Well, look again.

Take a trip to the Atlanta headquarters of MindSpring Enterprises Inc., and you’ll see a very different kind of Internet company. Its “chief operating rottweiler” is a three-legged dog named Louie. There’s beat-up furniture in the waiting room, and there are plastic lawn chairs in the CEO’s office. Yet there is one similarity between MindSpring and other Internet companies: its mind-bendingly high valuation. The 600-person outfit, launched five years ago, has a market cap of nearly $1.5 billion.

“One of our core beliefs is that we should treat company resources with the same vigilance that we apply to our personal resources,” says Charles Brewer, 40, founder and CEO. “Some companies can succeed with a high-spending style. That’s not us.”

MindSpring is a top competitor in the ISP (Internet-service provider) market — one of the most competitive quadrants of cyberspace. Brewer founded MindSpring in early 1994 and began by offering Net hookups to customers in Atlanta. Today the company has more than 600,000 customers around the country, and its annual revenues exceed $100 million. Shares in MindSpring, which went public in March 1996, have risen from $3 to more than $60.

How has Brewer’s company delivered such a high-octane performance? By going back to basics. The ISP business is dominated by corporate giants: AOL, AT&T, MSN. Brewer isn’t fazed. “A year after we started, we were the leading ISP in Atlanta,” says Brewer. “Our service wasn’t perfect. But we made customers happier than the competition did. We told the truth. When there were problems, we did our best to make things right. And customers felt that we were basically competent people. If you do that, people will give you a break.”

Brewer’s company keeps customers in focus by focusing as much on down-home values as on cutting-edge technologies. “The most important thing about this company is its culture,” says Michael McQuary, 39, MindSpring’s president and COO.