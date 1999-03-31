My Favorite Bookmarks – Teresa A. Martin

Who: President and CEO, Project Cool Inc.
Favorite Search Engine: If I need to find information by category, I’ll use Yahoo! (http://www.yahoo.com). If I’m looking for Web-building information, I’ll use devSEARCH (http://www.devsearch.com), a Project Cool search service.
Surfing Manifesto: The Web is like drinking water. It’s a huge reservoir, but when you’re thirsty, you can turn on the tap, and water will come out in a manageable stream.
ABCNews.com
www.abcnews.com
A nice overview of breaking news — and it’s designed for the Web. One of the better online news sites around.
BabyCenter
www.babycenter.com
One more place where I, as a new mother, can go to make sure that my daughter is developing on target. I like the personalized, age-specific pages, which offer updates as my child grows.
Serveur Officiel de la Ville de Paris
www.paris-france.org
@Paris
www.smartweb.fr/paris
Never been there. Want to go there. When I’m dreaming about travel, this is one place where I point my browser.
Press Herald Online
www.portland.com
Serving Portland, Maine, this is one of the better online interpretations of a newspaper. I like the interesting, artsy photo that they usually run along the top of the page.