Pump Up the Volume!

What does the new world of business sound like? For people who settle for the standard-issue speakers that come with most PCs, it still sounds tinny. And that sounds like a missed opportunity. Whether you’re listening to streaming audio of a trade-show presentation or grooving to NetRadio’s bhangra mix while you crunch numbers, the quality of your speakers can seriously affect the quality of your computing experience.

When it comes to high quality at an affordable price, few speakers compare with the Monsoon MM-1000, from Sonigistix Corp. The Monsoon speakers deliver crisp, high-fidelity sound and a punchy bass foundation that supports 3-D audio effects. The wafer-thin satellite speakers send audio output directly toward you, thus limiting the distortion caused when sound reflects off monitors and other stuff on your desk. Monsoon’s USB (universal serial bus) support makes the system a cinch to set up, and a tiny volume-control puck makes it easy to turn down the sound. The speakers look cool too.

The Monsoon system sells for $229. For more information, call Monsoon Multimedia (877-722-8346) or visit the Web (www.monsoonpower.com).