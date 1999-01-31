Advertisers in Issue 22

Absolut www.absolutvodka.com
Allegra www.allegranet.com
Altigen www.altigen.com
Altoids www.altoids.com
American Century www.americancentury.com
American Express Advisors www.americanexpress.com/advisors
American Express Small Business www.americanexpress.com
Andersen Consulting www.ac.com
Blanchard Solutions Group www.blanchardsolutions.com
BMW www.bmwusa.com
Center for Chaos and Complexity http://cires.colorado.edu/c4
Clarion www.autopc.com
Chrysler 300M www.chryslercars.com
Compaq www.compaq.com/whoa
Corporate University Xchange www.corpu.com
Datek Online www.datek.com
Delta Air Lines www.delta-air.com
Documentum www.documentum.com
Dow Jones Interactive http://ip.dowjones.com/toolkit
Duke MBA program www.fuqua.duke.edu
E-greetings www.egreetings.com
Epoch Internet www.eni.net/metered
FileMaker www.filemaker.com
Finlandia www.finlandia.com
Lincoln Navigator www.lincolnvehicles.com
Ford www.ford.com
frogdesign ISDC www.frogdesign.com
Fujitsu www.fujitsu-pc.com
Gateway www.gateway.com/smbus
Great Plains www.greatplains.com
Hewitt www.hewitt.com
Hewlett-Packard handheld PCs www.hp.com/jornada
Hewlett-Packard printers www.hp.com/go/colorlayering
IBM e-business www.ibm.com
IBM ThinkPad www.ibm.com/thinkpad
IMRglobal www.imr.com
In Focus www.infocus.com/fst
Iomega www.iomega.com
Jeep www.jeep.com
Kinko’s www.kinkos.com
KPMG www.kpmg.com
Lincoln Financial Group www.lfg.com
Logitech www.logitech.com
Lucent www.lucent.com
Maker’s Mark www.makersmark.com
MCI WorldCom www.mciworldcom.com
Mercury Cougar www.mercuryvehicles.com
Microsoft www.microsoft.com
Microsoft DNS www.microsoft.com/dns
Milk www.whymilk.com
ModelOffice www.modeloffice.com
NEC www.nec.com
NEC Technologies www.nectech.com
Netscape www.netscape.com
New York Stock Exchange www.nyse.com
Northwestern Mutual Life www.northwesternmutual.com/planning
Novell www.novell.com/open
Office Furniture USA www.officefurniture-USA.com
PaineWebber www.painewebber.com
Pamet www.pamet.com
Philips www.philipsusa.com
Radisson www.radisson.com
Range Rover www.best4x4.landrover.com
Saab www.saabusa.com
Sarnoff www.sarnoff.com/ad/pharm
Saturn www.saturn.com
SMART Technologies www.smarttech.com/fastco
Sprint Business www.sprint.com/bizflex
Sprint Sense Home Office www.sprint.com/homeoffice
Subaru www.subaru.com
Symantec www.symantec.com
Teligent www.teligent.com
Texaco www.texaco.com
TimeVision www.timevision.com
Tivoli www.tivoli.com
Toshiba www.toshiba.com
Toyota www.toyota.com
United www.ual.com
UPS www.ups.com
US West www.uswest.com
UUNET http://info.uu.net/three
Visio www.visio.com/ideas
Volvo www.volvocars.com
Worldweb www.worldweb.net
