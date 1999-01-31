Digital Diagnostic

Rethinking your company as a digital domain applies to any company of any size in any industry — and often to smaller units within a company, such as a division, an operating unit, or even a team. To help you get started in the work of thinking differently about how you do business, simply take this digital-design self-diagnostic.

1. What are the top five business issues that my company is facing today?

2. What are the current processes in my organization that address those issues? How do these processes function today? What’s wrong with this picture?

3. To what extent are these processes managed as “atoms”? Should they be managed in that way? To what extent can these processes be managed as “bits”?

4. How do I manage my company’s “bits” today? How would a digital approach to business enable me to manage those bits in a fundamentally different way?

5. How would managing those processes in that way change the productivity, cycle time, asset intensity, or informed decision making in my operation?

6. There are at least 20 things that I can do to help make my operation a digital business. What is the right sequence that I should follow?