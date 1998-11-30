Great Harvest’s Recipe for Growth

It’s one of the biggest challenges facing companies with big plans for growth: How do you roll out a new idea without making it seem bland in the process? How do you get scale without smothering innovation?

Great Harvest Bread Co. has a recipe for innovation-driven growth. Founders Pete and Laura Wakeman opened their first bakery in 1976, in Great Falls, Montana. Great Harvest now has 130 bakeries in 34 states and generates annual sales of more than $60 million. Its goal is to have 500 stores by 2005. How has it grown so fast? By selling franchises. But unlike most franchises, Great Harvest doesn’t insist on standardized procedures or impose top-down regulations. Instead, it promotes localized innovation and encourages fast learning.

“We think of this as an intellectual-property business,” says Tom McMakin, 37, Great Harvest’s chief operating officer. “We’re a bread company, but we’re also a university. We’re creating a community of learning. A network of equal participants doing similar things will generate lots of new ideas — and produce a big competitive advantage for the whole company.”

The first principle of growth at Great Harvest is that expansion comes from experimentation. Its mission statement opens with a call to “Be loose and have fun.” When new owners sign on as franchisees, they don’t have to wade through a thick document of regulations. Although there is an operating manual that details best practices, owners run their bakeries as they see fit — on just one condition: that they share what they learn along the way with other owners in the Great Harvest system.

“We’re a freedom-based franchise,” McMakin says. “Each store has a mom-and-pop feel. But in our stores, mom and pop know what they’re doing — because they stand on the shoulders of more than 100 other people doing the same thing.”

Hence the second principle of growth: Owners make the best teachers. When Great Harvest opens a bakery, the new owners travel to company headquarters in Dillon, Montana for a week-long training session on how to bake whole-wheat bread — Great Harvest’s (ahem) bread and butter — and on how to run a small business. Staffers teach many of those sessions. But an experienced owner is always on hand to provide examples and to act as a role model. Then comes the real education: The new owners visit two up-and-running franchises in different parts of the country.

“Experience is the mother of expertise,” says McMakin. “New owners learn more from their peers than they do from bureaucrats. I don’t own a bakery. I sit at a desk.”