My Favorite Bookmarks – Christy Jones

Who: President and founder, pcOrder.com Inc. Email: christy.jones@pcorder.com URL: www.pcorder.com

Favorite Search Engine:

Yahoo! It’s the only search engine with a community area for Austin (www.austin.yahoo.com).

Surfing Manifesto:

The Web completely reinvents interaction between companies and their customers.

Computer Reseller News

www.crn.com

Daily access to the kind of news that I used to receive just once a week. It helps to keep me locked in on the latest happenings in the industry that pcOrder serves.

The Wall Street Journal Interactive Edition

www.wsj.com

Some of the world’s best reporting — now available online.