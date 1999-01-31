My Favorite Bookmarks – Christy Jones

Who: President and founder, pcOrder.com Inc.
Email: christy.jones@pcorder.com
URL: www.pcorder.com
Favorite Search Engine:
Yahoo! It’s the only search engine with a community area for Austin (www.austin.yahoo.com).
Surfing Manifesto:
The Web completely reinvents interaction between companies and their customers.
Computer Reseller News
www.crn.com
Daily access to the kind of news that I used to receive just once a week. It helps to keep me locked in on the latest happenings in the industry that pcOrder serves.
The Wall Street Journal Interactive Edition
www.wsj.com
Some of the world’s best reporting — now available online.
weather.com (The Weather Channel)
www.weather.com
Before I jump on a plane, I check this site for weather conditions in my destination city.
Austin360.com
www.austin360.com
This site measures the pulse of Austin, from live music to business to politics.
SkiCentral
www.skicentral.com
The site I visit to check out snowfall for my favorite skiing areas.
94.5 The Edge
www.kdge.com
Alternative rock — via the Web!