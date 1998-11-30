Conservative politicians love to campaign against “judicial activists” — judges who use legal opinions to impose personal opinions on society. Michael Martone is a different kind of judicial activist — a judge who thinks outside the box, gets off the bench, and tries to prevent problems before they wind up in his courtroom. He’s a change agent in a black robe.

“We can use the prestige of this office to make change,” says Martone, 51, a district judge in Oakland County, Michigan. “By design, the judiciary is a reactive institution. But society is changing so rapidly that judges can have an impact by getting out of the courtroom.”

The origins of Martone’s work as a change agent trace back to a spring night 15 years ago, when he was a young assistant state attorney in Florida. A drunk driver had run over a 14-year-old girl who was crossing a highway in Sarasota. Martone had asked police to call him to the scene of any fatal accident involving alcohol, so he could build a stronger legal case against the drunk driver who might have caused it. But the prosecutor was not prepared for the human tragedy that he witnessed.

“I’ll never forget that night,” Martone says. “Ten years later, when I became a judge, I thought I had to do more than just hand out sentences. Every drunk driver was once a teenager. I wanted a chance to talk kids out of doing something stupid and ending up in my courtroom — or in the morgue.”

And the best way to get that chance, Martone figured, was to create it himself. Thus began “Court in the Schools/Critical Life Choices.” Martone’s goal is to make an impression on students by bringing real-life sentencing hearings into their schools. His logic: If you want to encourage kids not to make bad decisions, then make them see the consequences of such decisions.

From the moment Martone pounds the gavel in his “courtroom,” kids know that this presentation is more than a show. “This isn’t your cafeteria or your auditorium anymore,” he tells them. “This is my court. If you get out of line, you don’t see the principal — you see me. And I’ll hold you in contempt.” Kids watch wide-eyed as, for example, a second-offense drunk driver is cuffed and carted away to a 45-day jail term.

The second half of the program consists of a conversation with the kids, during which Martone screens news clips about drunk-driving accidents. The judge rolls up his sleeves and addresses the kids as equals. “I don’t tell them what to do,” he says. “I ask them to think and to have courage. Kids know how to make good choices.”