It’s the It, Stupid!

For the first month, no one at PotatoWare could stop talking about it: the cigar, the neckties, the serious hair beneath the perky beret, the fact that there were 500 sexual details in a report written by a man whose father preached against women wearing Bermuda shorts, the fact that the leader of the free world apparently had a difficult time telling the difference between sex and, say, walking the dog.

For the next month, no one could stop talking about how everyone was sick to death of talking about it: the cigar, the ties, the serious hair, blah, blah, blah. In time, complaining about the annual misery that is The Holidays began to monopolize more and more workplace conversations. In other words, we got over it.

Except Spud. Spud had it bad. He was listless one day, hyper the next. Something had to be done. I met Rhonda for a chai tea at Starbucks and told her about Spud. She laughed. “He’s got it too, huh?”

“Got it?”

“My boss has turned into an absolute cretin. It’s withdrawal. He’s so freaked by what happened that he’s given up his weekly Clintonic. He thinks that if the shareholders ever found out about it, he’d be out of a job faster than you can say ‘sexual McCarthyism.’ “

“Clintonic?”

“That’s it. Soothes the body, calms the mind, gets rid of executive stress. And the executive doesn’t even have to leave the office.”