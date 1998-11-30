It’s 12 days before Christmas — which means there’s plenty of time to get your shopping done, but no time for wasted effort. To get your online shopping spree off to a fast start, turn to the BizRate Guide, an independent review of Web-based retailers from Binary Compass Enterprises, a research firm based in Marina Del Ray, California.

The site evaluates more than 400 online merchants, rating them on their customer service, product selection, on-time delivery, and ease of return. It also provides information on shipping options, return policies, and security. Worried about the site’s objectivity? Don’t be. Merchants don’t pay to be included, and results are based on assessments by the BizRate staff and on customer feedback. Smart holiday shoppers start here.

Coordinates: BizRate Guide, www.bizrate.com

Panic Attack — You’ve Got 3 Days!

Giving holiday gifts can give you a big headache. But rushing to send out holiday cards to friends and relatives can send you right over the edge.

E-greetings Network, formerly known as Greet Street, makes it fun, easy, and fast to send virtual holiday greetings. E-greetings come in the form of postcards or animations. You just visit the site, choose a greeting, personalize it, and enter an email address for the recipient. Postcards cost 50 cents per greeting and animations cost $2.50 each — although, for the holidays, E-greetings will be offering most of its greetings for free! (Note: Viewing E-greeting animations requires a Shockwave-enabled browser.)

There are E-greetings for every occasion. But at holiday time especially, they can be a last-minute savior.

Coordinates: E-greetings Network, www.egreetings.com