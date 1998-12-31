These Executives Love Risk

Executive Risk is the anti-insurance company. Yes, it is in the insurance business. But it tries not to hire people from other insurance companies. It tries not to write policies like other insurance companies. Above all, it tries not to operate at the slow pace of most insurance companies.

“You hardly ever see ‘entrepreneurial’ and ‘insurance’ in the same sentence,” says Stephen Sills, founder and CEO of Executive Risk. “We want people to feel the pulse of this organization from the first day.”

Sills, 50, is always looking for ways to infuse the company’s 575 employees with the Executive Risk ethos: The cover of a recent annual report was a metal road sign that read, “No Speed Limit”; the company’s offices feature brass bells that are rung to celebrate the sale of every new policy.

This maverick outfit, based in Simsbury, Connecticut, took shape under a blue-blooded sponsor. In 1986, Sills got a call from Aetna, which wanted to create a reinsurer that would focus on directors-and-officers (D&O) liability. The new firm would accept part of the risk associated with D&O policies, in exchange for part of the premiums. In its first year, Executive Risk wrote $80 million worth of policies. Over the next several years, it experienced steady growth — in part because other companies had pulled back from D&O coverage. Sills didn’t mind living on the edge: At the height of the savings-and-loan crisis, Executive Risk was still able to cover banks profitably.

Executive Risk emerged from under Aetna’s wing in 1994. Its main business still involves insuring directors and officers of public companies against lawsuits, as well as protecting other professionals — lawyers, accountants — against litigation arising from “errors and omissions.” This kind of insurance “scares a lot of companies,” explains Sills. “Most don’t have the stomach for seeing their clients being sued on the front page of the Wall Street Journal.”

But the Executive Risk formula has paid off. Since the company went public in 1994, its stock price has soared from $12 to a high of about $75. Annual revenues have grown as well — to more than $250 million.

The company’s early work with Aetna helped give Executive Risk a fast start. It also gave Sills strong ideas about what he didn’t want his company to become. So, from the beginning, Executive Risk set itself apart by being sharper and more responsive than its rivals. Underwriters went on “bombing missions” — quick, targeted road trips — to market the company to insurance brokerages around the country. “The big question back then was why people would buy their insurance from us,” Sills says. “Others had better brands, better ratings. From the very start, we were all about running faster, jumping higher, thinking quicker.”