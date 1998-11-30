Coming Soon to a PC Near You

No matter what type of computer you buy today, it will be outdated tomorrow. To prepare you for tomorrow — and perhaps help you to head off obsolescence — we asked senior product planners at three major computer makers to reveal some of the features that will enter the personal-computing mainstream in the next 12 months.

Jim McGann, IBM

“We’ll see a big move toward flat-panel LCD monitors. They’ll cost 50% more than standard monitors, but they’ll save space and power.”

Coordinates: Jim McGann, jmcgann@usibm.com

Alex Gruzen, Compaq

“ADSL [asymmetric digital subscriber line] will become increasingly accessible to people who want faster connections to the Internet.”

Coordinates: Alex Gruzen, alex.gruzen@compaq.com

Suresh Subramanian, Gateway

“I would bet on speech recognition. Toward the end of 1999, we’ll begin to see much-improved speech-recognition packages.”

Coordinates: Suresh Subramanian, subrasur@gateway.com