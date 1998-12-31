Consulting By The Numbers

Question: What does it take to make it big in the big-number world of management consulting? Answer: a smaller number — or, even better, a string of small numbers that make up a formula.

In their quest to reduce complex management practices to customer-friendly bullet points (and to capture their share of the number that really matters–the $70-plus billion spent each year on consulting services), consultants have turned concoctions of numbers into mind-cookie formulas. Random examples: “The 22 Immutable Laws of Branding” (by Al and Laura Reis), “The Seven Cultures of Capitalism” (by Charles Hampden-Turner and Alfons Trompenaars), and “The Eleven Commandments of 21st Century Management” (by Matthew J. Kiernan).

To help you calibrate your susceptibility to formulaic consulting, the Fast Company Consultant Debunking Unit (CDU) has enumerated its own brain-teaser, consisting of some of the best-known consulting slogans, book titles, systems, and lists. Your challenge: to decode each formula by working from the number on the left side of the equal sign to the abbreviation on the right side. (For example, if the formula were “22=I L of B,” the answer would be “22=Immutable Laws of Branding.”)

Take the test, check our formula, and find your score.

Can You Crack the Consulting Formula?

1. 7=H of H E P

2. 360=D of F

3. 5=M P’s F

4. 9=B in the GE/M M

5. 3=K O’s S Cs (C, C, C)

6. 5=P of T Q M

7. 14=W E D’s P

8. 4=Q in the G/S M (S, QM, D, CC)

9. 80/20=P P

10. 1001=W to R E

11. 1=M M

12. 7=Ss of R P (S, S, S, S, S, S, S)

13. 4=G C’s Rs (R, R, R, R)

14. 9=S to F F

15. 5=P S’s D for L O

[answers listed below]

How to score:

0-5 correct answers: 1=S B E M (1=Sucker Born Every Minute). When consultants see you coming, they just smile.