Big PC, Small Package

If you’re looking for a PC that fits under a Christmas tree, look no further than the Toshiba Equium 100. It combines an ultra-slim CPU with a space-saving 15-inch flat-panel display. Its small footprint (the PC takes up only as much room as the average VCR) makes it a useful tool for a business office short on space or for a home office that you want to keep clear of clutter. The computer’s insides are impressive too. They include a fast 300-MHz Pentium II processor, Intel’s EtherExpress Pro 100B LAN adapter, 64 MB of DRAM, and a 4-GB hard drive.