Saleswoman for the 21st Century

Marty Rodriguez knows how to sell. Last year, she was the top broker worldwide for Century 21, a residential real-estate giant with 110,000 professionals in 25 countries. For seven years running, her seven-broker office in Glendora, California, a middle-income suburb 25 miles east of Los Angeles, has been first in the United States in both unit sales and gross commissions. Rodriguez herself has single-handedly outperformed larger offices in wealthier neighborhoods around the country.

Rodriguez, 48, also knows that the way to stay first is to stay fast — and to stay connected. She competes in a market that today features more clients than houses — and she works for clients who don’t have much money or much time. “Not only do I have to work faster,” she says, “I also need to get my clients to react faster. But just because the transaction is done, that doesn’t mean the relationship is over. I want people to think of me as the Nordstrom of real estate.”

Rodriguez has been standing out from the crowd all of her life. She grew up as the 4th of 11 children in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom house just outside of LA. “We took care of each other and helped to put each other through school,” she says. “We couldn’t just sit back.” And she has always had a knack for closing a sale. “When I was in Catholic school,” she says, “I always sold the most Christmas cards. My dad used to discipline me because I’d come home late — after selling candy to my friends on the way home. Now I tell him that I’m doing the same thing — only now I get paid instead of getting spanked.”

In an interview with Fast Company, Rodriguez explains the art of the sale.

Make a name for yourself.

When people think of real estate in my region, they think, “Marty Rodriguez.” I have created an identity. I know what people believe about me. When my name pops up, they think, “hard worker, knows the market better than anybody else, fights for her clients, honest.” Identity — what other people believe about you — comes down to what you believe. In my case, it really goes back to what I learned in Catholic school about the difference between right and wrong. I have a simple test for every transaction: If it’s good for you and good for the client, then it’s a good deal. If it’s not good for either of you, then don’t do it. Doing the right thing — even when that means letting a sale go — means caring more about the relationship than about the deal.

The more you know, the more you sell.

Real estate is an incredibly unforgiving and competitive world. Today a good house appears on the computer one minute, and you’d better be there with the client the next minute. Then you must quickly move the client through a series of tough decisions. How do you get clients to react faster than they’re used to reacting? Not with tricks or technique, but by knowing more than your competitor. And the best way to learn more is to increase your chances at bat. In my office, each person specializes in one aspect of the transaction. The mantra is, Do what you do best. I list, sell, and negotiate. My buyer’s agents only sell. Our head escrow coordinator closes more escrows in one year than most people close in an entire career.

The whole team benefits from each individual’s expertise. For example, our head broker studies the lending industry to stay on top of all of the new programs for first-time home buyers. Not only can our agents describe housing inventory, school ratings, and community features off the top of their heads, but they also know exactly what the lending industry has to offer each consumer. We’re constantly getting clients who come in from other offices — offices where agents don’t know how to get people into various home-loan programs. Our knowledge base has dramatically increased the pace at which we can do business.