It’s Time for the Bubbly!

If I had to pick one place in America for a romantic dinner, I’d choose a 200-year-old Creole cottage on New Orleans’s Rue Dauphine. Here Susan Spicer, 46, has created Bayona, an oasis of culinary sensuality in the heart of the raucous French Quarter.

I pose a challenge to Spicer, who is both chef and owner of the restaurant: Why not plan a holiday meal where, from soup to nuts — actually, from aperitif to after-dinner drink — every course features a champagne?

After all, champagnes are wines of great character and variety that can go with every kind of food — from Christmas Eve oysters to New Year’s Eve caviar. And of course, no drink option is more tinged with a feeling of romance and celebration than a bottle of bubbly.

Spicer likes the idea, and she turns the task over to her sommelier, Shannon Fristoe, 39, a champagne-o-phile whose supreme gift is pairing the right wine with the right food.

“This is kind of a fantasy meal,” Fristoe tells me, “so I’ll give you my fantasy recommendations. But for those who don’t have the checkbook for these options, I’ll also choose some great less-expensive wines.”

Fristoe offers a pair of selections for each category; I sample each option. I can vouch for her all-star lineup.

Champagnes For All Courses

The Aperitif

Fantasy

Krug Grande Cuvee, $149.

An elegant way to start the evening.