My Day in SAS Day Care

It’s not yet 9 a.m., but Lana, Derek, Kelly, and Alana all have their shoes off and are working the swings, the slide, and the monkey bars. Even without taking off my sneakers, I find it hard to keep pace. Hannah calls to be pushed on the swings. Alex isn’t crawling through the playground tunnel — he’s on top of it, quacking like a duck.

The only thing better than being an adult at SAS is being a kid. The adults at SAS get free M&Ms and Diet Coke, but they don’t get Play-Doh, a sandbox, or circle time. The adults have a great gym, but for us kids, there are place cards laid out for lunch, there are cots at nap time, and often there’s someone to rub small circles on your back while you doze.

I spent a sunny Thursday under the watchful eye of Sheryl Wolfe, 38, and Liz Sanchez, 31, in a classroom full of 3-, 4-, and 5-year-olds at SAS’s on-campus day-care center. I tested myself on the balance beam, I got to use cookie cutters on Play-Doh, and I discovered that when kids today play with Matchbox cars, they roll out an entire city of roads and buildings, printed on a plastic mat.

Quality day care — the goal of all working parents — is becoming more common, and on-site day care is slowly evolving from a perk into a productivity tool. But SAS day care is in a league of its own.

Wolfe and Sanchez have 24 years of child-care experience between them. The third member of their team — Dawn Mouradi, 34, who is absent today — brings the experience level in this classroom to 33 years. The three have been team-teaching at SAS for 8 years. Wolfe and Sanchez are Montessori-certified, and the classrooms are set up Montessori-style, with various project areas for us kids to work in throughout the day.

Every classroom has a bathroom, a child-height sink, a telephone (it’s turned off during nap time), voice mail, a computer, and a wall of windows, which open the classroom to a shower of light.

Emily Paynter, 51, an educational consultant, is here today. Fitting in just as naturally as Sheryl or Liz, she works with kids who have developmental or adjustment problems. “I’m just part of what’s going on,” she says. “If we see something serious, we make a referral to an outside counselor.” A speech therapist comes a couple times a week. A French teacher comes three times a week.