Bump, but Don’t Skip

A portable CD player can be a great companion on a flight or a run. But when things start to get bumpy, most CD players tend to skip. Aiwa’s CrossTrainer Sport XP-SP1200 portable CD player doesn’t skip. Its electronic antishock system sports a 10- or a 40-second memory (you choose) that smooths out the audio when the player gets jostled. The “Hold” switch is another pretty smooth feature. When the switch is on, pressing, bumping, or hitting the other buttons won’t affect the CD player’s operation. So if you’re out jogging, your CD won’t skip ahead one track every time the device slaps against your hip.