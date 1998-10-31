Creative Undertaker

Who: Tom Wong (tom@devlin.ca) Company: Devlin Applied Design Age: 34 Has Held Title For: 1 year Previous Titles: Games designer and head scriptwriter at Microforum Inc. Degree: BA, business administration, Ryerson Polytechnic University

When Tom Wong was named creative director at Devlin Applied Design, a Toronto-based Web-design company, he asked to trade his new authoritarian title for a creepy one. Why? “My job, like that of an undertaker, is all about restoring life to lifeless projects.” Wong’s title hasn’t spooked any of his blue-chip clients, which include FedEx, IBM, and Lotus.

Isn’t your title a little weird?

I wanted a title that was a bit playful — and not intimidating to the team. Besides, I like to think that I’m in touch with my dark side.

What does a Web undertaker do?

Projects tend to arrive in a whiter shade of pale. We try to give them some color, preserving their integrity as we spruce them up for display.

Where does the creativity come in?