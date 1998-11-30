Pens with a Point

Tradition is nice — and what’s more traditional than giving your business colleagues nice pens for the holidays? Innovation is nice too — so why not update this tradition to reflect the new spirit of the times? The Pentopia line, from Pilot Pen, includes writing instruments that are sleek, stylish, and made for the digital era. The Pentopia T2300 incorporates a black ballpoint pen, a 0.5-mm mechanical pencil with an eraser — and a stylus to use with your favorite PDA or touch-screen computer device. The Pentopia T3240 is even sleeker. Its royal-blue and gold-accented casing offers a PDA stylus on one end and a ballpoint pen on the other.