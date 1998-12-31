advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Walk This Way

By Heath Row1 minute Read

For many of us, winter means cold days, long nights, and treacherous commutes. One of the pleasures of the season is getting out of the office to go walking in a winter wonderland. If you want to walk without drifting, the snowshoe of choice is the Back-Country, from Atlas. The Back-Country line made its debut eight years ago, and it remains Atlas’s most widely used snowshoe. But the product keeps getting better. Atlas recently added a Traverse Trac cleat near the ball of the foot to provide extra traction. The shoe’s asymmetrical harness fits snugly, but — thanks to a spring-loaded binding — it also allows for a full range of ankle motion and a surprising degree of control. You might even consider snowshoeing to work!

The Back-Country comes in three sizes, ranging in weight capacity (with full pack) from 180 pounds ($229) to 300 pounds ($269). For more information, call Atlas Snow-Shoe Co. (800-645-7463) or visit the Web (www.atlassnowshoe.com).

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life