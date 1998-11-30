Shopping Beyond Compare

Harried holiday shoppers don’t have the luxury of comparing prices — but that’s not a luxury on the Web, which lets you compare features and prices quickly. Here’s our comparison of four of the top product-comparison services — plus one new comparison-shopping technology.
|Site
|What It Compares
|What It Shows
|Best Bet
|Needs Work
|Beyond Compare When…
|Excite Product Finder www.jango.excite.com
|275 merchants, 8 auction sites, and 9 classified sites in 35 product categories
|Price and key features (if applicable) — plus “Buy,” “Bid,” or “See Ad” buttons that help you complete a transaction
|Detailed pull-down menus help clarify what you’re looking for. Plus, you can search for prices or reviews.
|There are no book or music categories, because Amazon.com and Music Boulevard have exclusive retailer deals.
|…you have a rough idea of what product you want, but you’re not exactly sure about it.
|bottomdollar.com www.bottomdollar.com
|10 to 15 leading merchants in 11 product categories
|Price, along with a “Details” link that takes you to specific product pages on a merchant’s site
|It’s incredibly easy to use: Choose a category, type in a key word, and hit “Search.”
|Money isn’t everything. A search for a cordless phone rated nine products by price. But what about features and quality?
|…you know what you want and are looking for the cheapest price.
|mySimon.com www.mysimon.com
|More than 1,000 merchants in 45 product categories, with 200 new merchants being added each week
|Price and availability
|Specific product categories. There’s even one called “Holiday & Seasonal,” with prices on Christmas decorations.
|The product categories are almost too specific. It takes a lot of clicks to find the one you’re looking for.
|…you know what you want and are looking for the best buy.
|CompareNet www.compare.net
|60,000 models of more than 100 products in seven categories
|Manufacturers’ suggested retail prices, along with detailed product information
|The service’s extensive editorial content lets you compare products and features side by side.
|If you’re looking for the best price, this isn’t the site for you.
|…you’re not sure what you want. (Once you’ve decided on a brand and model, use another comparison-shopping service.)
|Inktomi Shopping Engine www.inktomi.com [Shopping Engine is an enabling technology, not a comparison site.]
|Products in 12 categories — from computers to office supplies — offered by more than 200 merchants
|A database of prices collected daily from merchants, auctions, and classified sites
|The technology searches Yellow Pages and lists merchants, with address, phone number — even a link to a map.
|The technology won’t be available until 1999. (The site offers only a description of Shopping Engine.)
|…you know exactly what you want, and you just need to know where you can get it online cheaply — or offline conveniently.