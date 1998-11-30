Shopping Beyond Compare

Excite Product Finder www.jango.excite.com

275 merchants, 8 auction sites, and 9 classified sites in 35 product categories

Price and key features (if applicable) — plus “Buy,” “Bid,” or “See Ad” buttons that help you complete a transaction

Detailed pull-down menus help clarify what you’re looking for. Plus, you can search for prices or reviews.

There are no book or music categories, because Amazon.com and Music Boulevard have exclusive retailer deals.

…you have a rough idea of what product you want, but you’re not exactly sure about it.