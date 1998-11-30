My Favorite Bookmarks – Tom Edwards

Who: Senior vice president, emerging technology and business development, Visa U.S.A. Email: tedwards@visa.com URL: www.visa.com Favorite Search Engine: Yahoo! (www.yahoo.com). The best online tool for finding the coolest retail sites. Surfing Manifesto: “Establishing strategic partnerships for Visa means that I have to shop, travel, and eat out a lot — so that I can monitor the marketplace. It’s a hard life, isn’t it?”

Golf Circuit

www.golfcircuit.com

A fun, all-around golf resource with quirky extensions — everything from the best golf resorts in the world to the latest golf news.

Journal E

www.journale.com

All things lifestyle — from information on New York cigar bars to esoteric essays.

American Racing ‘Zine

www.racecar.com

The ultimate resource for the I-can’t-drive-65 enthusiast.

My Virtual Reference Desk

www.refdesk.com

A collection of you-name-it references, just a mouse click away.

Mind Tools

www.mindtools.com

Tools for helping you think your way to an excellent life.