My Favorite Bookmarks – Tom Edwards

Who: Senior vice president, emerging technology and business development, Visa U.S.A.
Favorite Search Engine: Yahoo! (www.yahoo.com). The best online tool for finding the coolest retail sites.
Surfing Manifesto: “Establishing strategic partnerships for Visa means that I have to shop, travel, and eat out a lot — so that I can monitor the marketplace. It’s a hard life, isn’t it?”
Golf Circuit
www.golfcircuit.com
A fun, all-around golf resource with quirky extensions — everything from the best golf resorts in the world to the latest golf news.
Journal E
www.journale.com
All things lifestyle — from information on New York cigar bars to esoteric essays.
American Racing ‘Zine
www.racecar.com
The ultimate resource for the I-can’t-drive-65 enthusiast.
My Virtual Reference Desk
www.refdesk.com
A collection of you-name-it references, just a mouse click away.
Mind Tools
www.mindtools.com
Tools for helping you think your way to an excellent life.