These Tests Will Give You Fits

“He has the skills, but he’s just not the right person for the job.”

“I keep trying to encourage her to do better work, but I can’t figure out what makes her tick.”

Bruce M. Hubby, 65, has heard those words thousands of times. His goal is to eliminate them from the business lexicon. Hubby is chairman and founder of PDP Inc., based in Woodland Park, Colorado. PDP has created a series of surveys (Professional Dynametric Programs) that evaluate what makes people tick and what gives them job satisfaction.

Organizations around the world are convinced that these tests work. Since 1978, when Hubby founded PDP, 5,000 companies have used its services, and more than 3 million people have taken PDP surveys. In an interview with Fast Company, Hubby explained what makes his tests tick.

What determines whether someone is right for a job?

People are at their most productive when they’re in a position that lets them draw on their natural strengths and that allows them to be themselves. When people feel the need to act unnaturally, they experience stress, which lowers productivity and leads to job dissatisfaction. So we try to identify their “basic natural self” – how they would be if there were no outside pressures. You need to look for their most intense trait and to create a work environment that capitalizes on it.

By the way, you don’t need to know a lot about people’s weaknesses. But you need to know about their strengths. Trying to correct someone’s weaknesses can be a demotivator. People gain confidence when you build on their strengths.