action item – Sites For Cybershoppers

Once you’ve decided on the specs that you want in a new PC, why waste the time talking to ill-informed salespeople? You can easily compare prices online. And when you come across technobabble that you don’t understand, there’s online help for that problem too. Check out these Web sites.

Insight (www.insight.com)

A reputable direct marketer, Insight also operates a virtual store, which offers computer equipment for sale online. Check out the site’s “configurators,” which match your specs with available PCs, monitors, and notebook computers.

Egghead.com (www.egghead.com)

Since closing its retail stores and opening its virtual shop, Egghead has vastly expanded its product range. When checking prices for software and package systems, start here.

The Free On-Line Dictionary of Computing (http://wombat.doc.ic.ac.uk/foldoc/index.html).

Computerese is something that only an engineer could love. Fortunately, FOLDOC will help you to keep up with the latest geek-speak.