It’s Always Wise to Accessorize

On the road again? Here are five travel accessories that will help you get over those inevitable speed bumps.

Lightweight and breathable, the Orvis Travel Vest comes with 19 pockets — perfect for stashing your plane tickets, pager, cell-phone, and keys. The vest is rugged enough to survive a safari and versatile enough to let you leave that carry-on behind.

Coordinates: $85. The Orvis Co., 800-541-3541, www.orvis.com

Airport security won’t give the Victorinox Swiss Card a second look: This handy device bundles a knife, scissors, a mini-ruler, and seven other tools into a credit-card-size package that slips into a pocket or a purse.

Coordinates: $30. Swiss Army Brands Inc., 800-442-2706, www.swissarmy.com

The Free Wheeling Duffel glides on rollerblade-like wheels and expands to meet your packing needs. The Big Mouth is a smaller carry-on that slips easily over the Duffel’s handle — thereby letting you carry both bags with one hand.

Coordinates: $238 (Free Wheeling Duffel); $104 (Big Mouth). Kiva Designs, 800-645-8818, www.kivadesigns.com