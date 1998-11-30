Fax machines. Pagers. Cell-phones. It’s hard to imagine life without these products – perhaps as hard as it was for their inventors to imagine them in the first place.

The Quadkey Keyboard. Self-adjusting eyeglasses. The Quicktionary instant translator. Will these products be the Next Big Things of the next 20 years? According to advertising giant Saatchi & Saatchi, they just might be.

In September, Saatchi announced the finalists for its first-ever Innovation in Communication Award. Its goal was to search the world for the most promising and provocative new ideas — whether they exist as commercial products or simply as prototypes. The judges were a who’s who of influential innovators, including Apollo XI astronaut Buzz Aldrin, science-fiction novelist William Gibson, creativity guru Edward de Bono, and multimedia artist Laurie Anderson. “We’re in the age of the idea,” says Kevin Roberts, CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi. “The organizations that can develop a culture of creativity and idea generation will be the winners.”

In business, the most valuable ideas are those that yield breakthrough products. We’re not sure which of Saatchi’s 11 finalists will win the award’s $100,000 first prize. (The announcement will take place in San Francisco on October 30 — too late to be covered in this issue). Nevertheless, here are the stories behind three of our favorite entries. Will they be the Next Big Things? You be the judge.

Small is Beautiful

You don’t need a PhD from MIT to see that personal technology — from computers to cell-phones — tends to get smaller even as it gets more powerful. David Levy (dlevy@mit.edu), 35, who does have a PhD from MIT, also noticed this trend — and devised an innovation to tap into it. “Things just keep getting smaller and more complex,” he says. “But the human hand has stayed the same size.”

Levy’s solution? A keyboard with all of the functionality of the one now attached to your PC, but at just a fraction of the size. The Quadkey Keyboard is remarkably easy to use. You can be really lazy, be really bad with technology, or have really fat fingers — and it will still work. Quadkey has buttons for each letter of the alphabet, and each of its keys is large enough to strike with your thumb.

Levy, who is now an instructor at MIT, has already filed for four patents on the keyboard, and several big companies are vying for the right to use the technology. (As yet, Levy is reluctant to name names.) No wonder Levy has such big dreams for his small keyboard. “There will be a day when you have a computer, a telephone, and a pager, all in one tiny device,” he predicts. “And there’ll be no way to communicate with that device other than with this keyboard.”