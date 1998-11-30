action item – This Eggnog’s Got Punch

“I’ve always liked the taste of eggnog but it’s never substantial enough — it’s always too liquid” says Swiss-born, Malaysian-raised Chef Gray Kunz, 43, who earned top scores in the Zagat Survey while directing the cooking brigade at Lespinasse a four-star restaurant located in New York’s St. Regis Hotel. When Kunz was living in Hong Kong, he whipped up a new nog for Boxing Day, the day after Christmas. Kunz, who left Lespinasse last summer to start his own restaurant offers the following neo-nog recipe.

neo-nog [serves 8 to 10]

Ingredients

6 eggs, separated

1/2 cup of sugar (for egg yokes)

1 cup of cognac

1 cup of milk

2 teaspoons of sugar (for egg whites)

3/4 cup of heavy cream

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon of allspice

1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg

Directions

Combine egg yolks with 1/2 cup sugar and beat until stiff (requires a good deal of whisking) in a double boiler. Chill. Add 2 teaspoons of sugar to egg whites and beat until stiff. Chill. Whisk cream until stiff. Chill. Combine spices with cold milk. Whisk together the milk and egg-yolk mixtures. Fold in egg whites and whipped cream gradually adding in cognac. Chill for 10 to 15 minutes. Serve in cold glasses and dust with nutmeg.

Gray Kunz, swisskunz@aol.com