advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Thin Is In

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Our offices are stuffed with gaggles of gadgets, reams of reports, and mounds of memos. The last thing anyone needs is a computer monitor that’s the size of a dorm refrigerator. ViewSonic’s VPA150 display shows that thin is in. The flat-panel monitor takes up 75% less space than most traditional CRTs. Its active-matrix display offers true color and crisper-than-normal images. Its pivoting screen and special software, called PerfectPortrait, provide greater-than-normal flexibility. In landscape mode, the screen is comparable to that of a 17-inch CRT monitor. In portrait mode, it’s comparable to that of a 21-inch CRT monitor. The VPA150 sells for $1,295. Call ViewSonic Corp. (800-888-8583) or visit the Web (www.viewsonic.com).

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life