Digital Dealers, Silicon Chips

Not so long ago, you could get good at poker only by losing as you learned. Now there’s a cheaper way. Turbo Seven-Card Stud, a CD-ROM from Wilson Software, lets you populate your virtual poker table with customized “players.” Some cyberopponents remember every card that’s dealt; others are smart enough to know when you’ve paired up. The cards come at you as they would in a casino, but Turbo Stud does something that no flesh-and-blood dealer would ever do: It tells you whether you played your hand correctly.