Jesus Or George – Who Do You Trust?

It’s getting harder and harder to find a management guru you can trust. Which is why consultants and writers in search of timeless business truths are resorting to more enduring sources of wisdom.

Of the many unimpeachable sources to whom authors and consultants can turn for leadership advice, two stand above all others: Jesus and George Washington. Two books have recently appeared that catalog the leadership insights of these revered figures. The Leadership Wisdom of Jesus: Practical Lessons for Today (Berrett-Koehler, 1998), by Charles C. Manz, conveys the true art of leadership through the teachings of, well, the Son of God. The Founding Fathers on Leadership: Classic Teamwork in Changing Times (Warner Books, 1997), by Donald T. Phillips, imparts lessons on leadership through the teachings of, among others, the Father of His Country.

But there’s a problem. What happens when George and Jesus disagree? The Fast Company Consultant Debunking Unit suggests that you study the chart on the right and then draw your own conclusions.