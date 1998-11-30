advertisement
Shop and Fly

Fast Company looks at the retail destinations of four major airports.

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Traveling on business during the holidays is a double whammy. First, there are lots more people crowding airport concourses and boarding before their rows are called. Second, if you’re on a plane, you’re not at the mall. So how are you supposed to finish your holiday shopping? Here’s a small gift from Fast Company: a guide to retail destinations at four major airports — so you can catch your plane and catch up on your shopping.

what how many hot shops gift idea
Airmall

Pittsburgh International Airport

Center Core and various concourses

 59 stores (plus 41 restaurants), some of them in multiple locations The Body Shop, Clinique, the Discovery Channel Store, The Gap, Godiva Chocolatier, Victoria’s Secret For your parents or spouse, consider Victoria’s Secret’s fragrance-and-lotion gift sets ($14 to $40), which can be packaged in velvet boxes or in holiday gift bags.
Boston Landing at Terminal C

Logan International Airport

Terminal C

 21 stores (plus 15 restaurants), several of them in multiple locations The Children’s Museum, Museum Company, PGA Tour Shop, Touch of New England Surprise your children or younger relatives with a 31-piece Land & Sea wooden-train set, from Brio of Sweden ($100). The set, available at the Children’s Museum, includes 24 pieces of track, a train, two sailboats, and a bridge.
National Hall

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Terminals B and C

 32 stores (plus 23 restaurants), some of them in multiple locations Bath & Body Works, National Geographic Store, the National Zoo Shop, the Smithsonian Museum Store Want a high-touch way for you or your boss to keep in contact with colleagues and business partners? Go with a zero-gravity Bullet Space Pen ($19.95) and a set of Van Gogh note cards ($14), from the Smithsonian Museum Store.
Los Angeles International Airport

Various terminals

 22 stores (plus 40 restaurants), some of them in multiple locations Bally’s Leather, I Love L.A., See’s Candy, Warner Bros., Waterstone’s Booksellers If you’re on a snack-only flight, you might pick up the Hadley Assorted Fruit Gift Basket ($13.95, $19.95) at I Love L.A. After you nosh on southern-Californian-grown walnuts and dates, along with cherries and dried apricots, the leftovers will make a great gift.

Airmall, Pittsburgh International Airport, Center Core and various concourses www.airmall.com

Boston Landing at Terminal C, Logan International Airport, Terminal C www.massport.com/logan/logan.html

National Hall, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Terminals B and C www.metwashairports.com/national

Los Angeles International Airport, Various terminals www.airwise.com/airports/us/LAX/LAX_01.html

