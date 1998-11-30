Shop and Fly

Traveling on business during the holidays is a double whammy. First, there are lots more people crowding airport concourses and boarding before their rows are called. Second, if you’re on a plane, you’re not at the mall. So how are you supposed to finish your holiday shopping? Here’s a small gift from Fast Company: a guide to retail destinations at four major airports — so you can catch your plane and catch up on your shopping.
|Airmall
Pittsburgh International Airport
Center Core and various concourses
|59 stores (plus 41 restaurants), some of them in multiple locations
|The Body Shop, Clinique, the Discovery Channel Store, The Gap, Godiva Chocolatier, Victoria’s Secret
|For your parents or spouse, consider Victoria’s Secret’s fragrance-and-lotion gift sets ($14 to $40), which can be packaged in velvet boxes or in holiday gift bags.
|Boston Landing at Terminal C
Logan International Airport
Terminal C
|21 stores (plus 15 restaurants), several of them in multiple locations
|The Children’s Museum, Museum Company, PGA Tour Shop, Touch of New England
|Surprise your children or younger relatives with a 31-piece Land & Sea wooden-train set, from Brio of Sweden ($100). The set, available at the Children’s Museum, includes 24 pieces of track, a train, two sailboats, and a bridge.
|National Hall
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Terminals B and C
|32 stores (plus 23 restaurants), some of them in multiple locations
|Bath & Body Works, National Geographic Store, the National Zoo Shop, the Smithsonian Museum Store
|Want a high-touch way for you or your boss to keep in contact with colleagues and business partners? Go with a zero-gravity Bullet Space Pen ($19.95) and a set of Van Gogh note cards ($14), from the Smithsonian Museum Store.
|Los Angeles International Airport
Various terminals
|22 stores (plus 40 restaurants), some of them in multiple locations
|Bally’s Leather, I Love L.A., See’s Candy, Warner Bros., Waterstone’s Booksellers
|If you’re on a snack-only flight, you might pick up the Hadley Assorted Fruit Gift Basket ($13.95, $19.95) at I Love L.A. After you nosh on southern-Californian-grown walnuts and dates, along with cherries and dried apricots, the leftovers will make a great gift.
