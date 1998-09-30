Experience Collection

Marian Salzman, 39, director of the Brand Futures Group at Young & Rubicam and coauthor, with Ira Matathia, of “Next: The Flow of the Future” (forthcoming from HarperCollins UK, January 1999).

Scenario

“Two seemingly conflicting impulses drive experience today: a focus on creating full, flexible, diverse lives; and a quest for simplicity and control in an ever-changing, increasingly complicated world. The first contributes to an a la carte approach to life. We sample thrills by taking adventure vacations; we graze among cheap luxuries, such as storefront massages. At the same time, we crave continuity. Picture frames, video cameras, and all manner of keepsakes help us package and relive experiences as memories.”

So What?

“Permanence used to be the quality of greatest value: ‘Diamonds are forever.’ Today conversational value is the ultimate form of wealth: An African safari is now far more compelling than a rock on your finger. There is an increasing tolerance for serial monogamy – in relationships, in careers, and in consumption. People collect skills and work experiences with an emphasis on self-improvement and self-advancement. Which means that they no longer bond permanently with a single organization. It also means that companies get workers who are more eclectic and experienced, more focused on learning than on security.”

Futurology Decoder Key