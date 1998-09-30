Running on Empty: When he signed on with Netscape, Coulter thought he was joining a hot company with unlimited potential. But in January 1998, Netscape announced an estimated loss of more than $80 million for the fourth quarter and reduced its workforce by 10%. “I started drafting an exit plan as soon as I heard that the company was offering severance packages – but no incentive plans for people who, like me, wanted to stay.”

At the Pump: Two months later, Coulter landed a job as vice president of engineering and network operations at Pocket Science Inc., a Santa Clara, California-based company that makes port-able-email technology. “If I wasn’t going to be a VP at Netscape,” says Coulter, “I might as well be a VP at a startup.”

Take-Away: If your company isn’t moving forward, then neither are you – and it might be time to move on.

Coordinates: Rich Coulter, rich@pocketscience.com

My Job Stalled When: I Got Too Many Promotions

All-Star Driver: In 1997, Chris Fahlbush, now 38, was director of software development in Network General Corp.’s Beaverton, Oregon office. (Network General merged with McAfee Associates in December 1997. The new company was named Network Associates.)

Running on Empty: Fahlbush advanced rapidly at Network General. But he’d gone from being a hands-on software developer to being a supervisor who was spread so thin that his staffers seemed like cogs instead of colleagues. “I realized that my dream situation would involve creating my own product and bringing it to market.”