Four Killer Apps for Email-to-Go

strategy/tool killer app quick tip how much

Lug Your Laptop Eudora Pro CommCenter 4.0 Qualcomm Inc. www.eudora.com CommCenter 4.0 features Internet-based fax, voice-mail, and paging services. The “virtual office” option forwards, to your email inbox, faxes and voice-mail messages sent to local numbers in 25 cities. CommCenter’s “Personalities” function lets you maintain return addresses, signature files, and email formats for separate business, personal, and confidential accounts. CommCenter 4.0 sells for $59. It runs on Windows 95 and NT.

Phone Home Mail Call Mail Call Inc. www.mailcall.net Email is easy. But making a phone call is even easier. Using text-to-speech technology, Mail Call reads users their email messages – and sends voice responses (as sound files) via email. If your email system sits behind a firewall – and most big-company systems do – then Mail Call won’t work. You have to establish a second account and arrange to have your messages forwarded to it. The monthly fee of $9.95 includes 30 minutes of use. Each additional minute costs 19 cents.

No Laptop Required QuickAID Internet Stations QuickATM LLC www.quickaid.com Internet Stations let you read and send email without lugging a laptop. QuickATM has a total of 25 such kiosks at three major airports: San Francisco International, Los Angeles International, and Newark International. Register as a PowerUser. For every seven paid log-ins, you’ll get a free session. And you won’t have to swipe your credit card each time you use the service: QuickATM will run a tab for you. By paying $2.50 for every 10 minutes of use, you can send and receive email, browse the Web, send plain-text faxes, and access AOL.