Have You Been House-Trained?

David House made lots of big decisions during his 22-year career at Intel, which included 13 years as general manager of its all-important microprocessor division. But his biggest decision was to leave the company. In October 1996, he became chairman and CEO of Bay Networks Inc., a troubled manufacturer of high-tech equipment that was competing against giants such as Cisco Systems and 3Com.

When he moved to Bay, House gave himself 60 days to diagnose its problems. Then he began to act. But the new CEO didn’t liquidate divisions or slash head count. He taught courses. Bay’s deep-seated problems, he concluded, didn’t involve fast-changing markets or fast-moving rivals. They involved the fundamentals of business: How do you make decisions? How do you disagree openly? How do you focus on what’s important?

“We had to create an ‘instant culture,’ ” House says. “Culture is what people fall back on when there are no instructions. It gives you rules for when there are no rules, and it provides a common language for moving forward.”

So he created four courses to teach the practices that he’d honed during his two decades at Intel. “People overestimate what they can accomplish in the near term and underestimate what they can accomplish in the long term,” House says. “These classes helped people set priorities, allocate resources, and get things done.”

House taught the courses to Bay’s 120 highest-ranking executives. Every 30 days, he taught a new course to four classes, each with 30 students. After the executives had gone through the whole curriculum, they in turn taught the same courses to others in the 6,000-person company. House dubbed his curriculum “New Bay Basics.” Company insiders soon came up with their own name — “House Training” — and had buttons made that proudly announced, “I’ve been House trained.”

The first course was on “Decision Making.” According to the course’s training manual, a good decision is “informed,” “timely,” “aligned with corporate priorities,” and “scaled.” Another course, called “Straight Talk,” offered “a direct, timely way to resolve conflict.” A third course covered “Managing for Results.” A fourth dealt with “Effective Meetings.” And no wonder: One of House’s initial findings was that Bay was spending, directly or indirectly, more than $87 million per year on staff meetings.

Larry Crook, Bay’s director of global logistics, describes the impact of the House- training sessions: “They blew my mind. Here was the CEO of a multibillion-dollar company taking the time to tell us how to run effective meetings! He showed us that he was serious about how we conducted ourselves — and that if we wanted to be successful, we had to get down to basics.”