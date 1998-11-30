A Mix Master’s Swizzle Tips

Looking for a toddy for the body? Try one of Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s recipes for a neo-holiday drink. They offer a tasty way to ring in the new year.

New-Fashioned

Serves 2

2 teaspoons of super-fine sugar

4 dashes of Angostura bitters

6 ounces of whiskey

2 blood-orange slices

6 pieces of crushed cranberries

club soda

2 blood-orange twists

4 cranberry mini ice cubes

4 plain mini ice cubes

Muddle sugar, bitters, orange slices, and cranberries with a splash of club soda. Add whiskey, and then pour into two glasses of mixed ice cubes. Finish with another splash of club soda.

Frozen Fire Champagne Cocktail

Serves 1

1/2 teaspoon of sugar

cranberry juice and hot chili sauce (Tabasco), frozen into mini ice cubes

champagne or sparkling wine

Vary ice-cube mix to taste — say, 8 ounces of juice to 10 drops of Tabasco. Place sugar and four to six ice cubes into a champagne flute, and then fill with champagne or sparkling wine.