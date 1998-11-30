A Mix Master’s Swizzle Tips

Looking for a toddy for the body? Try one of Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s recipes for a neo-holiday drink. They offer a tasty way to ring in the new year.
New-Fashioned
Serves 2
2 teaspoons of super-fine sugar
4 dashes of Angostura bitters
6 ounces of whiskey
2 blood-orange slices
6 pieces of crushed cranberries
club soda
2 blood-orange twists
4 cranberry mini ice cubes
4 plain mini ice cubes
Muddle sugar, bitters, orange slices, and cranberries with a splash of club soda. Add whiskey, and then pour into two glasses of mixed ice cubes. Finish with another splash of club soda.
Frozen Fire Champagne Cocktail
Serves 1
1/2 teaspoon of sugar
cranberry juice and hot chili sauce (Tabasco), frozen into mini ice cubes
champagne or sparkling wine
Vary ice-cube mix to taste — say, 8 ounces of juice to 10 drops of Tabasco. Place sugar and four to six ice cubes into a champagne flute, and then fill with champagne or sparkling wine.
Neo-Rum Punch
Serves 2
To make tamarind water:
1 1/2 cups of tamarind fruit
1 1/2 cups of sugar
2 cups of water
Bring ingredients to a boil, and then strain the mixture through a cheesecloth.
6 ounces of spiced rum
4 ounces of club soda
4 ounces of the tamarind water (see above)
ice cubes
nutmeg
Shake together soda, rum, and tamarind water. Pour combination over ice, and then finish by grating fresh nutmeg over top.
Jerez Martini
Serves 1
4 ounces of gin
1 ounce of Amontillado “Los Arcos” Lustau sherry
Shake with ice, strain, and serve in a Martini glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.
Peppered Pear Champagne Cocktail
Serves 1
1/4 cup of pear puree
2 tablespoons of Poire William
1/4 teaspoon of black pepper
1 tablespoon of sugar
1 slice of dried pear
champagne
Mix the first four ingredients, pour 3 ounces of mixture into a glass, and then fill with champagne. Garnish with a dried-pear slice.
Master Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten presides over the cooking brigade at Jean Georges, his restaurant, One Central Park West, New York, New York, 212-299-3900.