A Mix Master’s Swizzle Tips

These toddies offer a refreshing way to celebrate.

By Peter Kaminsky1 minute Read

Looking for a toddy for the body? Try one of Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s recipes for a neo-holiday drink. They offer a tasty way to ring in the new year.

New-Fashioned

Serves 2

2 teaspoons of super-fine sugar
4 dashes of Angostura bitters
6 ounces of whiskey
2 blood-orange slices
6 pieces of crushed cranberries
club soda
2 blood-orange twists
4 cranberry mini ice cubes
4 plain mini ice cubes

Muddle sugar, bitters, orange slices, and cranberries with a splash of club soda. Add whiskey, and then pour into two glasses of mixed ice cubes. Finish with another splash of club soda.

Frozen Fire Champagne Cocktail

Serves 1

1/2 teaspoon of sugar
cranberry juice and hot chili sauce (Tabasco), frozen into mini ice cubes
champagne or sparkling wine

Vary ice-cube mix to taste — say, 8 ounces of juice to 10 drops of Tabasco. Place sugar and four to six ice cubes into a champagne flute, and then fill with champagne or sparkling wine.

Neo-Rum Punch

Serves 2

To make tamarind water:
1 1/2 cups of tamarind fruit
1 1/2 cups of sugar
2 cups of water

Bring ingredients to a boil, and then strain the mixture through a cheesecloth.

6 ounces of spiced rum
4 ounces of club soda
4 ounces of the tamarind water (see above)
ice cubes
nutmeg

Shake together soda, rum, and tamarind water. Pour combination over ice, and then finish by grating fresh nutmeg over top.

Jerez Martini

Serves 1

4 ounces of gin
1 ounce of Amontillado “Los Arcos” Lustau sherry

Shake with ice, strain, and serve in a Martini glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Peppered Pear Champagne Cocktail

Serves 1

1/4 cup of pear puree
2 tablespoons of Poire William
1/4 teaspoon of black pepper
1 tablespoon of sugar
1 slice of dried pear
champagne

Mix the first four ingredients, pour 3 ounces of mixture into a glass, and then fill with champagne. Garnish with a dried-pear slice.

Master Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten presides over the cooking brigade at Jean Georges, his restaurant, One Central Park West, New York, New York, 212-299-3900.

