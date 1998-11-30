Great Ideas, Fast Growth, No Paper!

Computer Language Research Inc. (CLR) has never met a piece of paper it didn’t want to eliminate. Its 1,100 employees submit their expense reports, complete purchase orders, reserve meeting rooms, and even conduct salary reviews — all online. Sales reps can use laptops to place orders and to establish lines of credit for new customers. (The latter process once took six months; it now takes one day.) Managers can even use an application written in Lotus Notes — and CLR has more than 3,000 Notes applications — to send flowers to an employee who’s out sick.

Why is CLR so zealous about eliminating paper? Maybe because its business involves so much of the stuff. This fast-growing outfit, with annual revenues of $130 million, develops tax-compliance and accounting software; every year, it purees 25,000 government forms into bits and bytes for big companies, accounting firms, and bank trust departments.

John Ozols, 36, CLR’s manager of network engineering, offers a different explanation for the company’s aversion to paper. “It’s all about speed,” says Ozols, who estimates that 75% of the paper traffic that he used to handle has disappeared completely. “Paper moves too slow, it gets lost, and it’s never up-to-date.”

What’s most striking about paper inside CLR is not how little of it there is but how little of it was eliminated by the company’s IT staff. CLR is a place where anyone can be a hacker — as long as he or she is hacking away at paper.

It was a company auditor, not an IT staffer, who built an application to track CLR’s Year 2000 Project. It was a quality-assurance team, not a software developer, that built a database to track recurring product problems. It was a secretary in the purchasing department, not some full-time computer wizard, who put the department’s entire work flow online.

“Users know their domain best,” says Jim Charles, 52, the company’s CIO. “So we let the users develop software. I’ve had salespeople who developed new account-tracking applications. I had someone in our credit department who built a database that tracks write-offs.”

Many of the CLR employees who write programs picked up the skill on their own. And why not? CLR is a genuinely techno-centric outfit whose patron saint — if the paraphernalia on display in most cubicles is any indication — is Dilbert, the hero of software programmers and programmer wanna-bes.