Two Nice Mice

Just because pointing-and-clicking is simple doesn’t mean it has to be dull. These two mice offer some nice features – and a real sense of style. Kensington Technology’s Orbit Trackball leverages the natural motion of your fingers and supports the natural angle of your hand and wrist. And with MouseWorks software, it lets you open files, change cursor speeds, and create pop-up menus with a single click instead of a double click. Microsoft’s IntelliMouse TrackBall adds a scroll wheel that lets you navigate Web pages and other applications without clicking on a scroll bar. Because the two click buttons are on the side of the device (and thus within easy reach of your thumb), the IntelliMouse is unusually comfortable and convenient to use.