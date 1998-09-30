The Gaming Table

Computer games are big business – accounting for $5.5 billion in revenues last year alone. Measured on that scale, online gaming is still playing for small stakes – with $280 million in revenues estimated for 1998. But it’s growing fast. Here’s the scoop on five of the most popular online-gaming sites.
|site
|mplayer www.mplayer.com
|gamestorm www.gamestorm.com
|battle.net www.battle.net
|total entertainment network www.ten.net
|MPG-NET www.mpgn.com
|boast
|“Earth’s free multiplayer game service”
|“Everything else is just practice”
|No boast necessary: Its Starcraft game is a best-seller
|“It’s entertainment tonite on steroids”
|“Your multiplayer games network”
|scale
|More than 80 strategy, simulation, sports, and board games
|More than 20 action, strategy, adventure, and board games
|Just two games, both from Blizzard Entertainment
|More than 25 games
|Nine action, strategy, and board games
|stars
|Quake, Command & Conquer, Diablo
|Warcraft II, Godzilla, Jack Nicklaus Online Golf Tour
|Diablo, Starcraft
|AD&D Dark Sun Online, Duke Nukem 3D, Quake
|The Kingdom of Drakkar, Empire Builder
|strength
|Mplayer, with more than 1 million players, is one of the most popular sites. It offers a variety of tour options. Our favorite: the tour hosted by Susie Sunshine and her dog, Sprinkles.
|GameStorm’s staff-hosted training sessions make it easy for new players to get in the game. Scheduled events and tournaments attract avid fans.
|With more than 1 million registered users and with 3,500 new users every day, it’s the best place to play Diablo. And it’s the only place to play Starcraft.
|One of the fastest and easiest-to-use gaming pages around. An active schedule of afternoon and evening sessions provides plenty of reasons to visit regularly.
|MPG-Net offers game manuals and tip files to help players improve their play. Energetic discussion forums help players to share tips, tricks, secrets, and jokes.
|slack
|You need to download Gizmo, the site’s proprietary user interface. Despite Gizmo’s power, it’s no fun to install. If you have a slow modem, it might not be worth your time.
|Some pages take quite a while to load; some of the games take even longer to play. Skip the sample video clips. They take forever to download – and they don’t tell you very much.
|The games are cool, but there are just two of them. When you get bored with them, you have to go somewhere else.
|TEN doesn’t offer a discussion area for gamers to swap tips or stories. The “Rankings” area is the only place that nods in the direction of a community.
|Because MPG-Net’s games are not available on CD-ROM for stand-alone PC play, this is the only place where you can play them – so the games aren’t very well known.
|cost
|“Free” – after you pay a registration fee
|$9.95 per month (the first month is free)
|Free with purchase of Blizzard games
|A flat-rate premium membership costs $19.95 per month
|Free – but some “premium” games have monthly fees