The Gaming Table

You need to download Gizmo, the site’s proprietary user interface. Despite Gizmo’s power, it’s no fun to install. If you have a slow modem, it might not be worth your time.

Some pages take quite a while to load; some of the games take even longer to play. Skip the sample video clips. They take forever to download – and they don’t tell you very much.

The games are cool, but there are just two of them. When you get bored with them, you have to go somewhere else.

TEN doesn’t offer a discussion area for gamers to swap tips or stories. The “Rankings” area is the only place that nods in the direction of a community.

Because MPG-Net’s games are not available on CD-ROM for stand-alone PC play, this is the only place where you can play them – so the games aren’t very well known.