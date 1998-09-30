advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

GE Brings Good Managers to Life

Meeting I Never Miss – It’s no secret that general electric has one of the deepest pools of managerial talent around.

By Cathy Olofson1 minute Read

M.I.N.M: New Manager Assimilation
Who: Bill Hunt, program manager, organization and staffing, GE Power Systems
Email: william.hunt@geps.ge.com
URL: www.ge.com
Players: A newly appointed manager, his or her direct reports, and a facilitator.
Frequency: Soon after a new manager starts.
Purpose: “To reduce the time it takes a manager to develop a working relationship with his or her team.”
Why I Never Miss It: “It jump-starts a very candid dialogue.”

advertisement
advertisement

It’s no secret that general electric has one of the deepest pools of managerial talent around. That has as much to do with how quickly the $90 billion company develops people as with how well it trains them, says Bill Hunt, a senior human resources executive at GE Power Systems, a $7.5 billion business based in Schenectady, New York. Hunt helps lead a pivotal part of that process. Practiced in GE divisions around the world, “new manager assimilation” compresses months of getting-to-know-you into a few highly charged hours. “It’s the best way to iron out rumors, to confront the issues that arise with a new manager, and to create a climate of openness,” says Hunt, who facilitates the emotionally intense session four or five times a year.

Guiding Principle

Accelerated relationship-building. “It’s a super-intensive getting-to-know-you meeting that reduces by three to six months the time it normally takes to build an effective team.”

Best Practice

Radical honesty. “In a kind of brainstorming session, team members raise candid observations and questions about the manager. Nothing is off limits.”

Audio Visual

“Lots and lots of flip charts, tape, magic markers – and a strong wrist.”

Talking Stick

“First, without the manager present, I meet with team members to help them generate questions: What do we know about the new manager? The answer can be anything from ‘She relies on email’ to ‘He seems to change his mind a lot.’ What are some things that we’d like to know? People might ask, ‘What pushes your hot buttons?’ or ‘Are you a Republican?’ This stage can generate as many as 100 questions.

“I meet quickly with the manager to review the issues raised. Then he or she does an off-the-cuff monologue in front of the team. It’s remarkable how much is handled on the spot: Managers often cover 98 out of 100 items. Sometimes they really bare their souls. The meeting becomes a great bonding experience.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life