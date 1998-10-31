Advertisers in Issue 19

3M Visual Systems www.3m.com/meetings
Achieve Global www.achieveglobal.com
Allegra Print & Imaging www.allegranet.com/fastcompany
AMD www.amd.com
American Airlines www.aa.com
American Century www.americancentury.com
American Electric Power www.aep.com
Andersen Consulting www.ac.com
Arthur D. Little www.arthurdlittle.com
Audible www.audible.com/fc
Babson College www.babson.edu/business
Barnes & Noble www.barnesandnoble.com
Blanchard Solutions Group www.blanchardsolutions.com
BMW www.bmwusa.com
Cadence www.cadence.com
Canon www.usa.canon.com
CDW Computer Centers www.cdw.com
Chevrolet Corvette www.chevrolet.com
Choice Hotels www.guestprivileges.com
Chrysler www.chryslercars.com
Club Hotel www.clubhotels.com
CMP Net www.cmpnet.com
Comdisco www.comdisco.com
Compaq www.compaq.com/products
Cross Pen Computing www.cross-pcg.com
Cuervo 1800 www.tequilas.com
Datek www.datek.com
De Beers www.adiamondisforever.com
Deloitte & Touche www.dttus.com
Delta Airlines www.delta-air.com
Discover Brokerage www.discoverbrokerage.com
Disney Institute www.disneyseminars.com
Documentum www.documentum.com
Dreyfus www.dreyfus.com
Duke MBA program www.fuqua.duke.edu
E*TRADE www.etrade.com
Embassy Suites www.embassy-suites.com
Ericsson www.ericsson.com/us
Finlandia www.finlandia-vodka.com
First Union www.firstunion.com/smallbusiness
Fortis www.us.fortis.com
Forum www.forum.com
Fujitsu www.fujitsu-pc.com/dm
Gateway www.gateway.com/smbus
GE Capital www.equitycapital.com
globeStores http://globestores.theglobe.com
Great Plains www.greatplains.com
Hartmann www.hartmann.com
Hewitt www.hewitt.com
Holiday Inn www.holiday-inn.com
Hoover’s Online www.hoovers.com
Hyatt www.hyatt.com
IBM AS/400e www.as400.ibm.com
IBM e-business www.ibm.com
Infiniti www.infiniti.com
Intel www.intel.com/pentiumii/xeon
Interim www.interim.com
Iridium www.iridium.com
Jack Daniel’s www.jackdaniels.com
Janus www.janus.com
Johnston & Murphy www.johnstonmurphy.com
Jossey-Bass Publishers www.josseybass.com
Kinko’s Corporate www.kinkos.com
Knob Creek www.smallbatch.com
Kobrick Cendant Funds www.kcfund.com
KPMG www.kmpg.com
Lexar Media www.digitalfilm.com
LG Electronics www.lgeus.com
Lincoln Navigator www.lincolnvehicles.com
Lotus www.lotus.com/worktheweb
Lucent Technologies www.lucent.com
Marriott www.marriott.com
McGraw-Hill www.strikingitrich.com
MCI Worldcom www.mciworldcom.com
Mercedes-Benz www.mbusa.com
MetLife www.metlife.com/business
Microsoft www.microsoft.com
Milk www.whymilk.com
ModelOffice www.modeloffice.com
NASA Technology www.nasatechnology.com/fc
NEC www.nec.com
Netscape www.netscape.com
Network Solutions www.thedotcompeople.com
Northwest Airlines www.nwa.com
PageNet www.pagenet.com/2way
Panasonic www.panasonic.com/gigarange
Peritus www.peritus.com
Philips www.nino.philips.com
Pioneer Electronics www.pioneerelectronics.com
Provident www.providentcompanies.com
Qwest www.qwest.net
Reuters www.reuters.com
Rockport www.rockport.com
Sarnoff www.sarnoff.com/ad/pharm
Seiko www.seikousa.com
Skytel www.skytel.com
Sony PC www.sony.com/505
Sony Voice File www.sony.com/icrecorder
Sprint www.sprint.com
Subaru www.subaru.com
Symantec www.symantec.com
T. Rowe Price www.troweprice.com
Tektronix www.coloratwork.com
Texaco www.texaco.com
Tivoli www.tivoli.com
Toyota Camry www.toyota.com
UPS www.ups.com
UUNET www.info.uu.net/three
Vanderbilt MBA program http://mba.vanderbilt.edu/iemba.htm
Visio www.visio.com/addvisuals
Volkswagen www.vw.com
Watson Wyatt www.watsonwyatt.com
Westfields Marriott www.marriotthotels.com/iadwf
Westin www.westin.com
Xerox www.xerox.networkprinters.com
Yahoo! http://quote.yahoo.com
