What Drives You to Success?

“There’s no success like failure,” wrote Bob Dylan, “and . . . failure’s no success at all.” Here are 10 of the most compelling “drivers” that account for the correlation between success and excess.

1. You need to make money – and to make meaning.

“Today’s generation of businesspeople is the first to face a double goal: profit and a meaningful life,” says Caroline Myss, a psychologist and author of the best-selling book Anatomy of the Spirit: The Seven Stages of Power and Healing (Harmony Books, 1996). “Never before were leaders allowed to have a heart or to ask, ‘Who am I?’ Nobody is immune to this crisis of spiritual seeking. Business has always been the solid foundation of life. But now this rock-hard level of society is finally experiencing its own spiritual cataclysm.”

2. Welcome to the United States of Anxiety.

Today there are more than 3.5 million households in the United States with a net worth of $1 million or more. Between 1983 and 1992, the number of millionaire families doubled. The stock market is skyrocketing to all-time highs; the IPO market offers the promise of instant wealth. But how long will this trend continue? Will you get yours before it all comes down?

3. If you thought climbing the career ladder was tough, try climbing without one.

The end of hierarchy has left people liberated – but also confused. “Up until the 1960s,” says Myss, “the longer you were with an organization, the more respect you gained. Now experience doesn’t count. To get to the next level of success, you need to make a quantum leap, which requires a burst of energy that many people just don’t have.”