Lessin’s Lineup

According to Bob Lessin, more great corporations will be formed in the next decade than have been formed in any previous 10-year span. Most of those companies will involve the Web. Here are some of the Web-based companies in Lessin’s personal portfolio.
Bank Rate Monitor (www.bankrate.com)
Go online to find the best bank rate in your area.
Comet Systems (www.cometsystems.com)
This company’s software will change your cursor to the logo of the company whose Web page you’re visiting.
Copycaps (www.copycaps.com)
Customized baseball caps. Outstanding price-to-weight ratio.
Cybersmith (www.cybersmith.com)
A network of interactive technology centers — computer stores that serve coffee and pastries.
Egg Farm Dairy (www.creamery.com)
Eggs and dairy products sold over the Internet — to people who want only the best. Run by a former derivatives trader for Goldman Sachs.
Gift Ties (www.gift-ties.com)
Silk neckties sold over the Internet. Only one other product has a better price-to-weight ratio: computer chips. Ties are better than baseball caps; they’re better than cheese. Ties are a $3.5 billion market.
Inns & Outs (www.innsandouts.com)
The site to visit for information on bed-and-breakfasts throughout the world.
Mainxchange (www.mainxchange.com)
A real-time stock-market game.
MaMaMedia (www.mamamedia.com)
For 8- to 12-year-olds. It teaches kids how to use the Net and lets them create a personalized Internet experience.