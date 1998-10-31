Lessin’s Lineup

According to Bob Lessin, more great corporations will be formed in the next decade than have been formed in any previous 10-year span. Most of those companies will involve the Web. Here are some of the Web-based companies in Lessin’s personal portfolio.

Bank Rate Monitor (www.bankrate.com)

Go online to find the best bank rate in your area.

Comet Systems (www.cometsystems.com)

This company’s software will change your cursor to the logo of the company whose Web page you’re visiting.

Copycaps (www.copycaps.com)

Customized baseball caps. Outstanding price-to-weight ratio.