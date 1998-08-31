My Favorite Bookmarks – Jim Moloshok

Who: President, Warner Bros. Online; Senior VP, Marketing and Advertising, Warner Bros.
Favorite Search Engine: Lycos www.lycos.com , because I love the multi-media search function.
Surfing Manifesto: Some people come home and escape with a martini. Give me a 56K modem and a computer, and I can get lost faster than anyone.
NewsLinx Web News
www.newslinx.com
Daily links to the hottest news stories about the online world.
The Bingo Zone
www.bingozone.com
If you yell “bingo!” at 2 a.m. on the Web, does anyone hear you?
CNNfn
www.cnnfn.com
I love seeing Lou Dobbs in streaming video. He has a way of making me feel secure about my investments.
Parent Soup
www.parentsoup.com
Great information on parenting – my favorite off-hours activity.
AprilFools.com
www.aprilfools.com
I never stopped growing up after high school, and this site is filled with practical jokes that I can play on friends.
Jelly Belly
www.jellybelly.com
Get free jelly beans in the mail. I like it, and my dentist likes it too.