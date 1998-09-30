Values Don’t Change

The last two years at Intuit have brought tumultuous, deep-seated changes. But in periods of transformation, what stays the same? “Values,” says Scott Cook. “The best companies stand for something. In our case, it is to do right by the customer.”

In 1993, Intuit identified a set of values that describes how it operates and what makes it different. Lots of companies have values statements, of course. But few are as plain-spoken or heartfelt as Intuit’s. Here are excerpts from its 10 core values.

1. Integrity Without Compromise: Having integrity means more to us than simply the absence of deception. It means we are completely forthright in all our dealings. We say what needs to be said, not simply what people want to hear.

2. Do Right by All Our Customers: Doing right means acting with the best interests of the other party in mind. An important word in this phrase is “all” – it includes every relationship at Intuit. We treat each other, our business partners, and our shareholders with the same care and respect with which we treat our customers.

3. It’s the People: We have great people who want to do well, who are capable of doing great things, and who come to work fired up to achieve them. Great people flourish in an environment that liberates and amplifies their energy.

4. Seek the Best: We seek the best in two ways: We cast wide nets to find the best people to hire and the best ideas to adopt, and we base decisions regarding them on facts.

5. Continually Improve Processes: How do we know if a process needs improving? The answer is: It always does. We can always get better. We strive continually to improve our processes, to help people do their jobs better, and to produce higher quality at lower cost.