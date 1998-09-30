My Favorite Bookmarks – Genevieve Field and Rufus Griscom

Genevieve Field and Rufus Griscom

Who Executive editor and editor-in-chief of Nerve www.nerve.com Email genevieve@nerve.com, rufus@nerve.com Favorite Search Engine Yahoo! www.yahoo.com when we know what we’re looking for; Lycos www.lycos. com when we don’t.

Surfing Manifesto We use the Web to get filtered news, bookish ponderings, and instant stock quotes. Silicon Investor www.techstocks.com Where thousands cheer, commiserate, and trade stock tips. Scroll www.behaviour.com/scroll A 21st-century glossy. Clean design, solid writing, fiendish links.

Bohemian Ink www.levity.com/corduroy/index.htm Good links to great writers. Fake Celeb Nudes www.sexgoodies.com/fakes/list.htm Yet another sign of Photoshop’s threat to the plastic-surgery industry. Tabloid www.tabloid.net Great reporting and earsplitting headlines.

Center for Responsive Politics www.crp.org More information about the fundraising and voting behavior of elected officials than they want you to have.