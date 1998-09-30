advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

My Favorite Bookmarks – Genevieve Field and Rufus Griscom

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Genevieve Field and Rufus Griscom

advertisement

Who

Executive editor and editor-in-chief of Nerve www.nerve.com

Email

genevieve@nerve.com, rufus@nerve.com

Favorite Search Engine

Yahoo! www.yahoo.com when we know what we’re looking for; Lycos www.lycos. com when we don’t.

Surfing Manifesto

We use the Web to get filtered news, bookish ponderings, and instant stock quotes.

Silicon Investor www.techstocks.com

Where thousands cheer, commiserate, and trade stock tips.

Scroll www.behaviour.com/scroll

A 21st-century glossy. Clean design, solid writing, fiendish links.

Bohemian Ink www.levity.com/corduroy/index.htm

Good links to great writers.

Fake Celeb Nudes www.sexgoodies.com/fakes/list.htm

Yet another sign of Photoshop’s threat to the plastic-surgery industry.

Tabloid www.tabloid.net

Great reporting and earsplitting headlines.

Center for Responsive Politics www.crp.org

More information about the fundraising and voting behavior of elected officials than they want you to have.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life