My Favorite Bookmarks – Genevieve Field and Rufus Griscom

Genevieve Field and Rufus Griscom
Who
Executive editor and editor-in-chief of Nerve www.nerve.com
genevieve@nerve.com, rufus@nerve.com
Favorite Search Engine
Yahoo! www.yahoo.com when we know what we’re looking for; Lycos www.lycos. com when we don’t.
Surfing Manifesto
We use the Web to get filtered news, bookish ponderings, and instant stock quotes.
Silicon Investor www.techstocks.com
Where thousands cheer, commiserate, and trade stock tips.
Scroll www.behaviour.com/scroll
A 21st-century glossy. Clean design, solid writing, fiendish links.
Bohemian Ink www.levity.com/corduroy/index.htm
Good links to great writers.
Fake Celeb Nudes www.sexgoodies.com/fakes/list.htm
Yet another sign of Photoshop’s threat to the plastic-surgery industry.
Tabloid www.tabloid.net
Great reporting and earsplitting headlines.
Center for Responsive Politics www.crp.org
More information about the fundraising and voting behavior of elected officials than they want you to have.