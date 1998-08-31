In Your Ear!

Cell-phones let you talk to colleagues and customers without the hassle of using wires. The Jabra EarSet lets you talk on your cell-phone without the hassle of using hands. The EarSet is a combination speaker-microphone whose sound quality exceeds that of most traditional headsets. Just plug the cord into your phone, place the soft plastic earpiece into your ear, and get ready to listen – and talk. The EarSet picks up your voice with a uni-directional microphone (built into the earpiece) that muffles background noise. The EarSet works with cell-phones from 20 manufacturers. It retails for $39.95. You can order it on the Web www.jabra.com or by phone (800-327-2230).