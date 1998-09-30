Usability Makes the Web Click

Jakob Nielsen has spent the past 15 years pioneering the art and the science – but mainly the science – of user interfaces. Exhibit A: the Web. Yet if you ask him to name the most user-friendly sites, he protests: “Most sites don’t work from a user standpoint. The design is confusing. It takes too long to move from page to page. Most companies don’t understand Web business – or the Web itself.”

Nielsen is making it his business to change all that. In 1994, after a stint at IBM’s User Interface Institute, he joined the usability lab at Sun Microsystems, where he served as a “distinguished engineer” until this past summer. In August, he joined forces with Don Norman, former head of research at Apple Computer, to create a consulting firm aimed at helping companies “enhance the user experience.”

Nielsen’s Web-reform movement covers many fronts. This year alone, his eminently usable site (www.useit.com) has attracted more than 5 million page views. He’s also a popular speaker at conferences, and he’s written a series of books, including Designing Excellent Web Sites: Secrets of an Information Architect (forthcoming from New Riders Publishing, November 1998). His core message: “In the ‘attention economy,’ anyone trying to connect with an audience must treat the user’s time as the ultimate resource. Most Web sites squander time shamelessly.”

In an interview, Nielsen offered Fast Company some easy-to-implement ideas for improving Web design.

What’s wrong with Web design?

Too many Web designers substitute a marketing agenda for a focus on what customers want. Users want speed, utility, and credibility – not portals, banners, or even community. And speed is the overriding criterion: Minimalist design rules.

One phrase sums up the dominant mentality of the Web user: “I’m driving.” People don’t spend lots of time on any one page, because in order to feel that they’re accomplishing something, they have to keep moving. The best kind of site shows users what each page is about and then quickly gets them to the next page.

Why don’t more sites work that way?

Most developers fail to treat the Web as a new medium with new rules. The dominant metaphor is TV – think “channel,” “show,” and “eyeballs.” But the Web is an interactive, one-to-one medium in which everyone can be a producer or a publisher.